Justin Bieber’s “Swag” Album Debuts at Number 2 on iTunes But So Far No Singles Have Hit the Chart — Here’s Our Choice

Justin Bieber dropped his surprise album last night.

“Swag” has about 16 songs and 5 “interviews” with comedian Druski.

The album should have been called “Whine Collection.”

Fans sent the album straight up the iTunes top 100 albums to number 2. That’s pretty good for a release no one knew was coming.

With so many songs, you’d think there was an obvious single. So far, though, none has emerged. None of the tracks has hit the iTunes singles chart. Usually an album like this also places several “singles” on iTunes until one main hit is obvious.

That’s exactly what Billie Eilish saw happen with “Birds of a Feather.”

On YouTube, most of the audio videos have picked up an average of 400,000 views – not a lot.

The biggest so far is a very catchy little song called “Go Baby,” now at around 800,000 views.

The runner up is called “All I Can Take,” which has over 500,000 views. It’s the lead single on the album so maybe they thought that would be the single.

In any case, there’s no hit like “Peaches,” on which Bieber had two collaborator singers four years ago. “Swag” may have to survive without a mega hit. Time will tell.

In other news, there are reports that Justin has settled his financial issues with former manager, Scooter Braun. Who won? Braun. Who lost? Justin. It’s a classic music industry story. Justin, says People magazine, has to pay Braun $30 million in their divorce. Braun is now worth 20 times that, all thanks to Bieber. But that’s the way it goes.