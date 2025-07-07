Monday, July 7, 2025
Legendary Marilyn Maye, 97, Wows the Hamptons With One Woman Show: She Was Johnny Carson’s Most Frequent Guest

By Roger Friedman

Marilyn Maye — she’s 97, she looks fantastic and sounds even better. What’s the story here?

She’s been a cabaret star since the 1950s. She recorded the song “Cabaret” five years before Liza Minnelli, in 1966, when the Broadway musical first opened. And it was a hit!

“Discovered” by talk show host Jack Paar when she was almost 40, Johnny Carson booked her a record 79 times on his “Tonight Show.” She survived Elvis, the Beatles, disco, and, to paraphrase Stephen Sondheim, she’s still here! (One of the many theatrical triumphs was Sondheim’s “Follies.”)

In the Hamptons on Saturday night, Maye had a sold out audience at the Hamptons Summer Songbook Kickoff at LTV Studios in East Hampton. No less than Joy Behar was there to do a Q&A. Retired movie studio exec (and widower of Dina Merrill) Ted Hartley showed up, as did New York’s perennial man about town and broadcaster, Bill Boggs.

Titled “Meet Marvelous Marilyn Maye,” the show ushered in the new season with fireworks of talent and timeless American music where the star paid tribute to Carson, who would have turned 100 years old this year.

After the performance (see below), Maye was presented with a tribute and citation from New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright.

Produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone, the series’ Creative Director at LTV, Hamptons Summer Songbook transforms a working television studio into an atmospheric cabaret venue, complete with café-style seating, impeccable acoustics, and a gleaming Baby Grand piano.

The season continues post Maye with some big Broadway and cabaret stars through August 30th with a dazzling lineup of performers including Lee Roy Reams, Liz Callaway, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, and international sensations Moipei, among others. Full season details are listed online at www.ltveh.org.

Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

