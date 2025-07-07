“General Hospital” Star Kirsten Storms Says She’s Taking the Rest of the Year Off, Show Hits Hulu Top 10

“General Hospital,” the ABC soap, hit the Hulu Top 10 this past week. That’s quite an accomplishment for a soap that always seems to be struggling in the regular ratings.

Meantime, long time actress Kirsten Storms posted a video tonight announcing that she’s moving to Nashville and taking the rest of the year off.

Nashville seems to be a regular LA commute for a lot of actors. I guess it’s just cheaper to live there. Maybe Storms is going country. Anyway, nice gig that you can take six months off.