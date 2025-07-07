Monday, July 7, 2025
Donate
Fashion

Fashion Kills: House of Dior Celebrates 1959 Murders of the Clutter Family with $3,600 Line of “In Cold Blood” Tote Bags

By Roger Friedman

Share

I love fashion. Most of it, you can’t make up.

Dior is celebrating its new line with a group of book tote bags. One of them is for Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood.”

In 1959, two men — Richard Hickock and Perry Smith — viciously murdered four members of the Clutter family. The killers were eventually executed. This happened in real life, it was not a work of fiction. The book made Capote famous.

Now the Clutters — as well as Perry and Hickock have been reduced to being a tote bag from Dior. The other books saluted with totes include “Dracula,” “Bonjour Tristesse,” “Ulysses,” “Madame Bovary,” “Les Fleurs du Mal.”

None of the other books are works of non fiction. Is it possible Dior designer Jonathan Anderson didn’t know that?

Dior tote bags typically cost around $3,600. I’m surprised the Clutters’ descendents haven’t sued for a piece of the pie.

Maybe Dior flack Charles Finch can stage one of his famous celebrity dinner where they re-enact the murders!

Here’s a picture of the Clutter coffins:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com