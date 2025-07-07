Fashion Kills: House of Dior Celebrates 1959 Murders of the Clutter Family with $3,600 Line of “In Cold Blood” Tote Bags

I love fashion. Most of it, you can’t make up.

Dior is celebrating its new line with a group of book tote bags. One of them is for Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood.”

In 1959, two men — Richard Hickock and Perry Smith — viciously murdered four members of the Clutter family. The killers were eventually executed. This happened in real life, it was not a work of fiction. The book made Capote famous.

Now the Clutters — as well as Perry and Hickock have been reduced to being a tote bag from Dior. The other books saluted with totes include “Dracula,” “Bonjour Tristesse,” “Ulysses,” “Madame Bovary,” “Les Fleurs du Mal.”

None of the other books are works of non fiction. Is it possible Dior designer Jonathan Anderson didn’t know that?

Dior tote bags typically cost around $3,600. I’m surprised the Clutters’ descendents haven’t sued for a piece of the pie.

Maybe Dior flack Charles Finch can stage one of his famous celebrity dinner where they re-enact the murders!

Here’s a picture of the Clutter coffins: