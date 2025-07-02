Sean Diddy Combs Beats 3 of 5 Charges, But Still Faces 20 Years in Jail and a Ruined Career, Reputation

Sean Diddy Combs got a split decision today from his jury of peers.

He beat three of his five charges and was convicted of two of them. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted on two counts of prostitution.

Combs faces a possible but unlikely 20 years in jail. He will still spend time in jail but five years is probably the top end.

There will be no White Party or Fourth of July freak off this weekend.

Diddy’s lawyers will definitely appeal the convictions. His lawyers have already asked the judge to release him to home detention.

Meantime, Combs’s reputation and career are ruined. No liquor company or record company will ever do business with him. He’s been convicted of prostitution. So almost everything is off the table.

There’s no way Diddy will overcome the hotel video of him beating Cassie Ventura, or any of the discussion of “freak offs” with male escorts.

Now that the case has been decided, watch for insiders to try and sell their stories. Plenty of people who were not called by the prosecutors will come out of the woodwork, don’t worry.

As for Diddy who once sampled The Police song, every breath he takes, they’ll be watching him.

Is it a victory? Only if you don’t mind your entire disgusting personal life laid out for the world to see.

Stay tuned…