Julian Fellowes’ “The Gilded Age” Comes Into Its Own in Season 3 But Can It Build A “Downton” Audience?

When HBO’s “The Gilded Age” finished its second season, the ratings weren’t bad.

The linear numbers averaged around 500,000 an episode, a little lower than the first season. Still, it was a talked about show with an all star cast and a great writer in Julian Fellowes.

Last week, season 3 debuted and HBO trumpeted 2.7 million viewers on all devices including pigeons. But the linear number was only 430,000.

Tonight, season 3 moved on to its second episode, and frankly, the show deserves more eyes. As Fellowes said to me at the premiere party, it took two seasons to set up the characters. Now we have favorites and know who to root for — and how the characters will react to certain situations.

“The Gilded Age” — set in 1883 New York — has a big cast, composed largely of Broadway actors, and the best trained thespians Fellowes could round up. Christine Baranski is kind of the captain of the team, playing the haughty old money matriarch, Aunt Agnes. She’s to this show what Maggie Smith was to “Downton Abbey” — snooty, but open minded, and ready with a zinger.

As the story shapes up, Aunt Agnes is likely going to battle with new money Mrs. Russell across Fifth Avenue. The former’s orphaned niece (Louisa Jacobson) is on track to marry the latter’s son (Harry Richardson). They’re the Downton equivalent of Mary and the poor, late Matthew Crawley. Carrie Coon is so good as Mrs. Russell, we can look forward to some throw down soon.

Two things about the first two episodes. One is, we’re seeing more of the story Peggy (Denee Benton) and her family. They’re Black, but Aunt Agnes doesn’t care as she’s hired Peggy to be her secretary. Peggy is on her way to a big writing career. Also, her mother is played by Audra McDonald. At one point tonight, Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and McDonald were all in the same scene. Broadway fans’ heads must have exploded.

The most interesting story is about Agnes’s cousin, Aurora Fane, whose husband is trying to leave her for another woman. Aurora — played by Tony winner Kelli O’Hara — is terrified — in 1883 — that the divorce will destroy her socially and financially. Her husband is not very sympathetic. O’Hara is really conveying the fear of defeat. I haven’t watched ahead but I hope the tables will turn in her favor — even if it means keeping the rotten husband.

We haven’t a good American soap opera in a long time. And the good news is, you can just watch “The Gilded Age” on cable, no smart TV stuff. Just like the old days. It was a show made originally for NBC but they were too thick to show it. So now it’s on HBO, where smart people watch TV. More to come… PS Always keep your eye on the downstairs staff with a Fellowes production. Ben Ahlers is the footman with an invention that will either succeed or he’ll be exploited by the wealthy. And the great Kristine Nielsen — hilarious on Broadway — plays the German cook. I’m waiting for to roll her eyes, and for O’Hara, McDonald, and Donna Murphy to break out in song.