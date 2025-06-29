Sunday, June 29, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: Brad Pitt’s “F1” Running Hot with IMAX, International Audiences, Gives Actor Biggest Opening Ever

By Roger Friedman

Share

The good news:

“F1” is Brad Pitt’s biggest opening ever, with $56.6 million in the US and $144 million worldwide.

IMAX is the bulk of the viewing everywhere. Even in China, where “F1” took in $9 million, IMAX sold out. All large format theaters did well. They accounted for almost half the box office.

Each of the top 10 locations in the US were IMAX. I told you, there were many, many empty screens in conventional theaters.

The international market saved the day. The $88 million take was just what Warner’s needed. The biggest market was the UK, with $9.2 million.

The other news: Is that enough? “F1” cost $200 million. It won’t get to break-even for a long time. Of course, Apple paid for it and they have so much money from iPads and so on they won’t think about it. In a month, “F1” will hit Apple TV, and that’s all they care about.

Will there be an “F2”? Unlikely, but the plot could be they drive backwards on the track!

In other areas, Universal is still booming with “How to Train a Dragon” — $19,4 million for the weekend. But the studio’s “M3GAN 2.0” horror film was a bust with $10 million.

“Elio” will set a record for lowest grossing Pixar movie of all time.

“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” is hanging in there, trying to get to $200 million. They got a little sad publicity over the weekend from the death of composer Lalo Schifrin.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com