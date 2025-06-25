Barbra Streisand’s Stunning New “Duets” Set for Record of Number 1 Albums in Each of Last 7 Decades — And Bob Dylan Can Actually Sing!

Barbra Streisand’s “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2” is going to set records with its release Thursday night.

A stunning collection featuring more than a dozen A list stars, “Partners 2” is the kind of reassuring album we need right now.

It’s unequivocally terrific, with Barbra — never a slouch — sounding more present, excited, and committed than she has in years. It’s not like Streisand doesn’t always give 100%, but on this collection you can hear her pure enjoyment. She’s singing forcefully and taking chances. What a thrill for the 83 year old.

There are two producers. Walter Afanasieff has worked with Streisand before, although he’s best known as Mariah Carey’s collaborator on her hits. Peter Asher, producer of James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, and a classic pop star himself, is new to the fold. They turn out to be excellent partners themselves.

The arrangements of these well chosen match-ups are lush but they’re also a little more uptempo and fresher than recent albums. After all, Barbra is singing more mainstream songs, not Broadway hits or Alan and Marilyn Bergman classics. A certain stodginess that once plagued her is gone.

Some of these tracks have already been released, the ones with Paul McCartney, Hozier, and Laufey. They’re among the best, but the balance of the 11 tracks are just as good if not better. Sting turns out to be an excellent choice on his “Fragile,” as does James Taylor on his “The Secret of Life.” Each of them match Streisand with confidence and spontaneity. They’ve got the assignment down. Hozier, Sam Smith and Josh Groban bring just the needed drama to their respective songs, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “To Lose You Again,” and “Where Do I Go From You?”

Two of the tracks will face scrutiny and make headlines. On “The Very Thought of You,” Bob Dylan — who sometimes sings Sinatra — really acquits himself. He actually sings, full throated, you can hear the words, and he’s also committed to making the duet work, which it does.

Then there’s a trio, not a duet, of Barbra with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. It’s a little too much sometimes, too many cooks in the kitchen, but each lady gets her moment. One of the thrills here: We never get to hear Mariah Carey simply sing a regular song. No hip hop, or yodeling. She should use that great voice more to this effect.

Both producers bring their own talents to the game. Asher has supplied top notch musicians he knows forever in bassist Leland Sklar, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, Russ Kunkel on drums, and Lenny Castro on percussion. The famed group, who’ve played on countless hits, make a big difference to giving the music a punch.

Afanasieff’s contribution is huge: not only has he done the intricate arrangements, he also plays piano on most of the tracks. On the last two tracks, Desmond Child and Davitt Sigerson’s “Where Do I Go From You?” and Hans Zimmer’s “Love Will Survive,” it’s just the respective singers with Afanasieff on keyboards.

Of course, everyone will have their favorites. The Paul McCartney song, “My Valentine,” gets a whole life in the duet with its author. And Barbra clearly likes the song. She really digs in with a gusto I’ve missed. The album’s revelation is Icelandic jazz singer Laufey, whom Streisand joins on her “Letter To My 13 Year Old Self.” Laufey is the least well known in the group, but after this her name will be known to all. She’s a revelation.

“Partners 2” is already at the top of Amazon’s best seller list tonight, 28 hours before its release. Watch it explode on Friday morning. Streisand is guaranteed a number 1 when all the sales are counted — giving her number 1’s in each of the last 7 decades– and all on Columbia Records. And look for her to pick up some Grammys in January 2026.

Come back Thursday just after midnight to hear some samples.