“Days of our Lives,” “Young and the Restless,” “General Hospital” Conduct Baseball Like Three Soap Opera Actor Trade

It must be near trade deadline for the soap operas.

In a baseball like movie, three of the five soaps have done a triple trade with their actors.

In a dizzying move, Connor Floyd — who played Chance– is moving from “The Young and the Restless” to “Days of Our Lives” to play a character named Chad previously performed by Billy Flynn.

Flynn has just moved to “Young and the Restless” to play a character — named Cane — that used to be portrayed by Daniel Goddard, who just moved to “General Hospital.”

Hilarious. At least Flynn and Floyd resemble each other, so viewers on “Days of our Lives” may not notice the difference. It’s sort of like when the Darrens were switched on “Bewitched.”

But Flynn is about a dozen years younger than Goddard, looks nothing like him and is somewhat shorter. Maybe they’ll say he was thrown in a dryer!

Why all the back and forth? Will any of this improve hitting or fielding? Probably not. But these are all young guys and they probably get bored saying the same thing over and over every day.

Only one position remains open after all the scuffling. Who will play Floyd’s character on “Young and the Restless”? A player to be named later? Probably someone from another soap. Or maybe they’ll just stop talking about him on the show. That happens all the time. People go upstairs and don’t come down!