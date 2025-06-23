Monday, June 23, 2025
Donate
Television

“Days of our Lives,” “Young and the Restless,” “General Hospital” Conduct Baseball Like Three Soap Opera Actor Trade

By Roger Friedman
ALL MY CHILDREN - Colin Egglesfield (Josh) and Susan Lucci (Erica) in a scene that airs the week of February 13, 2006 on ABC Daytime's "All My Children." "All My Children" airs Monday-Friday (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/STEVE FENN) COLIN EGGLESFIELD, SUSAN LUCCI

Share

It must be near trade deadline for the soap operas.

In a baseball like movie, three of the five soaps have done a triple trade with their actors.

In a dizzying move, Connor Floyd — who played Chance– is moving from “The Young and the Restless” to “Days of Our Lives” to play a character named Chad previously performed by Billy Flynn.

Flynn has just moved to “Young and the Restless” to play a character — named Cane — that used to be portrayed by Daniel Goddard, who just moved to “General Hospital.”

Hilarious. At least Flynn and Floyd resemble each other, so viewers on “Days of our Lives” may not notice the difference. It’s sort of like when the Darrens were switched on “Bewitched.”

But Flynn is about a dozen years younger than Goddard, looks nothing like him and is somewhat shorter. Maybe they’ll say he was thrown in a dryer!

Why all the back and forth? Will any of this improve hitting or fielding? Probably not. But these are all young guys and they probably get bored saying the same thing over and over every day.

Only one position remains open after all the scuffling. Who will play Floyd’s character on “Young and the Restless”? A player to be named later? Probably someone from another soap. Or maybe they’ll just stop talking about him on the show. That happens all the time. People go upstairs and don’t come down!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com