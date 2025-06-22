Disney’s Animated “Elio” Has the Lowest Opening Weekend of Any Pixar Movie with Just $21 Million

Just two years, Pixar’s “Elemental” set a record for the Disney company’s lowest opening weekend.

“Elemental” began with just $29.6 million. That was set against a $200 million budget.

But now that record has been broken. “Elio” made just $21 million this weekend versus a $150 million budget.

“Elio” has no marketing. Unlike other Pixar films, I don’t think anyone knows what it’s about, or who, for that matter. I thought it referred to a very good Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side. (It doesn’t, I’m sure.)

What doesn’t make sense is that the last Pixar movie, “Inside Out 2,” which preceded “Elio,” had the highest opening weekend in the company’s history, $154 million.

Of course, “Inside Out 2” was a sequel to a popular movie. “Elio” is original, a rarity at this point, and harder to bring to audiences. But this is kind of a disaster unless either foreign markets embrace “Elio” or some new way is developed to get families excited about it.