Disney’s Animated “Elio” Has the Lowest Opening Weekend of Any Pixar Movie with Just $21 Million

By Roger Friedman
EXPLORING THE COMMUNIVERSE – When Elio (voice of Yonas Kibreab), a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession, is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, including a chirpy, shipper liquid supercomputer called OOOOO (voice of Shirley Henderson). Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, and produced by Mary Alice Drumm, Disney and Pixar

Just two years, Pixar’s “Elemental” set a record for the Disney company’s lowest opening weekend.

“Elemental” began with just $29.6 million. That was set against a $200 million budget.

But now that record has been broken. “Elio” made just $21 million this weekend versus a $150 million budget.

“Elio” has no marketing. Unlike other Pixar films, I don’t think anyone knows what it’s about, or who, for that matter. I thought it referred to a very good Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side. (It doesn’t, I’m sure.)

What doesn’t make sense is that the last Pixar movie, “Inside Out 2,” which preceded “Elio,” had the highest opening weekend in the company’s history, $154 million.

Of course, “Inside Out 2” was a sequel to a popular movie. “Elio” is original, a rarity at this point, and harder to bring to audiences. But this is kind of a disaster unless either foreign markets embrace “Elio” or some new way is developed to get families excited about it.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

