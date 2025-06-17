Paul Simon Gets a Hero’s Welcome on Return to Beacon Theater from “Retirement,” Whoopi Goldberg Front and Center

What a night for Paul Simon last night in New York!

The famed singer songwriter is on his “Quiet Celebration” tour, coming out of self imposed retirement in 2018 after claiming hearing losses had done him in.

Quite the contrary: Simon, 82, is in great form even if his voice has lost some of its texture. The power and intent are there, and the voice grows and opens as the evening goes on. (One celebrity in the audience: Whoopi Goldberg, solo, third row center.)

It was a moving experience to see Simon live again after he promised his touring career was over. I first saw him in 1975 at DAR Constitution Hall in New York when “Still Crazy After All These Years” had just been released. An astonishing 50 years later, he’s still presenting a new album — “Seven Psalms” — as a 30 minute opening act.

As he sang last night in “The Cool Cool River”: “I believe in the future.” He sure does.

“Seven Psalms” is an introspective piece punctuated by a complex yet melodic composition brought to life by Simon’s extraordinary 8 piece ensemble. This includes two guitarists, a keyboard player, drummer, two violinists and a flutist each of whom elevate his sound.

It is a ‘quiet celebration.’ Simon has wisely turned even his numerous legacy hits into jazz, folk, and blues. There’s no rock, which is probably due to the hearing issue. The arrangement are delicate, very finely woven, while Simon himself sits for most of the show. Listen, after 60 years of entertaining us, he can do whatever is best for him.

“Cool Cool River” is one of two songs in the show from “The Rhythm of the Saints,” and for me, the centerpiece. Simon — a master lyricist, one of the very finest — is impassioned when he sings these lines:

I believe in the future

We shall suffer no more

Maybe not in my lifetime

But in yours, I feel sure

It’s not easy to be optimistic in these times, but that’s the direction Simon has taken in this tour. No political rants or even asides. Even thought I wished he’d sung “American Tune,” the 1973 song about alienation, I see why he didn’t. This is a show that offers hope.

The 13 songs in part 2 of the show are, as Simon described them, hits and deep tracks. Among the former: “Homeward Bound,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” “Graceland,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” and “The Boxer.” The latter — which some consider his best song — defines Simon at this moment as the defiant survivor. The show ends with Simon, solo on guitar, with a very punchy “Sound of Silence” delivered with warmth and confidence.

Was it a historic night? Maybe. We might not see this again. Simon’s singer wife Edie Brickell joined him on two songs. Simon told a few stories, including one about how he came to write “Renee and Georgette Magritte with Their Dog After the War.” He also noodled around with the acoustic intros to a few old songs like “Hazy Shade of Winter,” just as a nod to their existence. His jubilation at the end you can see in the picture I took. “A Quiet Celebration” is a victory.

Shout to the band: Mark Stewart, Caleb Burhans, Jamey Haddad, Gyan Riley, Mick Rossi, Andy Snitzer, Nancy Stagnitta,Eugene Friesen, and Steve Gadd/Matt Chamberlin alternating on drums.