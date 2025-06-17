Tuesday, June 17, 2025
E. Jean Carroll’s Surprise New Book, “Not My Type,” Launches Poorly with Few Sales, Low on Amazon List at 2,726 Ranking

By Roger Friedman

Sad to say, E. Jean Carroll may have exhausted interest in her win over Donald Trump.

Carroll published a new book today called “Not My Type,” going over her trials with Trump. She won a total of $88.5 million from Trump in court over sexual abuse and then defamation of character.

Trump has appealed the judgment and lost each time. He just recently lost an appeal last week.

Carroll has already published a book about the case and MeToo called “What Do We Need Men For?” The new book is a surprise publication, announced only last week.

Carroll and the book received features in New York and the New York Times. But by and large there’s been no publicity. I asked her twice on TWitter to send a PDF and got no response.

I have a feeling I’m not alone. The book opened at 582,000 today on amazon, basically non existent. It’s worked its way up 2,726. But it’s been bungled, like so many books, with a lack of marketing. Even though Carroll was certainly vindicated, the story at this point may seem old. Even she’s admitted on social media, “Not My Type” has no revelations or surprises.

Carroll hasn’t collected a penny from Trump and may not ever. But according to New York Magazine, she’s done estate planning and set up a foundation just in case the funds are released. Knowing Trump, she will probably have to follow him into the afterlife, and that could be tricky since they will be different sections.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

