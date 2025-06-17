E. Jean Carroll’s Surprise New Book, “Not My Type,” Launches Poorly with Few Sales, Low on Amazon List at 2,726 Ranking

Sad to say, E. Jean Carroll may have exhausted interest in her win over Donald Trump.

Carroll published a new book today called “Not My Type,” going over her trials with Trump. She won a total of $88.5 million from Trump in court over sexual abuse and then defamation of character.

Trump has appealed the judgment and lost each time. He just recently lost an appeal last week.

Carroll has already published a book about the case and MeToo called “What Do We Need Men For?” The new book is a surprise publication, announced only last week.

Carroll and the book received features in New York and the New York Times. But by and large there’s been no publicity. I asked her twice on TWitter to send a PDF and got no response.

I have a feeling I’m not alone. The book opened at 582,000 today on amazon, basically non existent. It’s worked its way up 2,726. But it’s been bungled, like so many books, with a lack of marketing. Even though Carroll was certainly vindicated, the story at this point may seem old. Even she’s admitted on social media, “Not My Type” has no revelations or surprises.

Carroll hasn’t collected a penny from Trump and may not ever. But according to New York Magazine, she’s done estate planning and set up a foundation just in case the funds are released. Knowing Trump, she will probably have to follow him into the afterlife, and that could be tricky since they will be different sections.