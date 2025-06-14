Mariah Carey’s Latest Single “Type Dangerous” Produced Few Sales, Single Off the Charts (in a Bad Way) After One Week

The danger was not apparent.

Mariah Carey’s new single, “Type Dangerous,” won’t be making enough money to buy songstress a New York cab ride.

After one week, “Type Dangerous” has sold the equivalent of 16,000 copies via streaming. That’s just 2.4 million streams.

After a few hours at number 1 on iTunes thanks to fan manipulation, “Dangerous” has dropped to number 77. By morning it should be gone from the top 100.

“Type Dangerous” has never appeared on the Apple Streaming top 100 songs either.

Right now, Luminate says she only sold 26 copies total. I think that’s 2,600 which would include downloads. Anyway, it’s nothing.

It just came and went.

“Type Dangerous” (I don’t know why it’s just not called “Dangerous”) is based almost entirely on rap song from eons ago by Eric B. & Rakim called “Eric B is President.” I hope Eric B and Rakim made some money. But there are 8 credited songwriters on the Mariah version.

If “Dangerous” is indicative of what Mariah’s planning for an album, she should stop now. It’s a waste of time and money. Mariah, call a decent producer and make an album of classics that show off your voice. Who does she think these records are for? Not teenagers. Her crowd is 50 plus. Do a Natalie Cole “Unforgettable.” That’s what the audience wants. Stop sampling!

PS Christmas is half a year away.