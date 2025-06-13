Friday, June 13, 2025
Jen Psaki Takes Off, MSNBC Host Clobbers Kaitlin Collins, Also Tapper Plays Taps After Book Sales Collapse

By Roger Friedman

MSNBC really rode rough shod over CNN on Monday and Tuesday.

Jen Psaki clobbered CNN’s Kaitlin Collins both nights, bringing 1.1 million twice.

There was a lot of planted negative publicity about Psaki’s ratings, saying she’d lost a lot of Rachel Maddow’s viewers. But Psaki is smart and engaging, and it takes time to build an audience. Now she’s up and running. Good for her.

Meantime, Jake Tapper faces the fact that he will never exceed MSNBC in total viewers. On both Monday and Tuesday, MSNBC took him to task with bigger numbers. Tapper has a slight edge in the jey age demo, but not much. And it’s not like either cable news network is getting quality ads for younger demos.

Tapper has finally stopped flogging his book every night. Sales are a disaster. Even CNN can see that. Time to cut bait and move on!

And guess who’d doing the best? Lawrence O’Donnell at 10pm. He’s averaging 1.4 million viewers a night. I guess he solved his contract problem back on June 4th. MSNBC can’t afford to lose him!

