Trump Parade: Forecast Calls for Pain, and Rain, Thunderstorms, But Smooth Sailing for the Pope in Chicago

It’s good news, bad news weatherwise this weekend.

The universe is going to speak loud clear apparently.

In Washington, Donald Trump’s military parade is going to be washed out. The report is 47% chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. It will be nice and hot at 83 degrees. Similar weather is expected for Sunday, so the parade can’t just be put off by a day.

Trump is frittering away $130 million on the parade, a waste of money while he’s cut services, fired thousands of government workers, erased science, and backed fascism. Looks like the tanks and heavy militia will be getting soaked. Serves ’em right.

However, in Chicago, it will be a cool 71 and cloudy for Pope Leo’s big gathering at the White Sox stadium. Leo won’t be there, but he’ll be broadcast live from the Vatican on huge screens. There are other programs scheduled, and the event is sold out.

Doesn’t that sound like divine intervention?