Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Donate
BooksCelebrityCharityMedia

Oprah Winfrey Raises a Glass, Woodward Bernstein Reunite to Raise $1.1 Mil for Literacy Partners’ Life Saving Programs

By Roger Friedman

Share

Sorry I couldn’t have been at the Literacy Partners gala last night at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers. I was still hung over from the Tony Awards!

The late night Tonys didn’t stop Oprah from showing up as a Special Guest. The other guests were pretty remarkable including a reunion of (honoree) Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, plus other honorees Erroll McDonald, Cynthia McFadden,  Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Liz Smith, who put Literacy Partners on the map, would have been so happy to see her dear friend, Cynthia McFadden, get her award from the latter’s son, Spencer McFadden Hogue. Liz, that’s a godwink!

Some of Liz’s other pals were in the house including “60 Minutes” stalwart Lesley Stahl, and legendary book agent Joni Evans, plus heavy hitter publishers Jonathan Karp (CEO Simon & Schuster) and Jon Yaged (CEO, Macmillan). Also present: philanthropist Jean Shafiroff and famed psychoanalyst Elizabeth T. Peabody, plus Literacy Partners chief Asaf Bar-Tura, Courtney E.K. Lewis, and Elyse Mayer.

The event placed the spotlight firmly on the impact of adult literacy and the role community plays in empowering families through education. Proceeds from the gala directly support Literacy Partners’ life-changing programs for adults, parents and caregivers from 30 states and Puerto Rico. focusing in particular on high-need regions such as New York City, Philadelphia, Nevada, and San Diego.

Liz, Iris Love, Arnold Scaasi, and Parker Ladd had margaritas in heaven.

PS Congrats to Errol McDonald. 40 years ago, he stopped by my office at the Atlantic Monthly Press wearing headphones connected to a shiny black object about 8 x 8 inches. (I was six, he was seven.) What is that, we asked Erroll? “It’s a portable CD player,” he said. He was always ahead of everybody! Time flies!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com