Tuesday, June 10, 2025
ABC News Throws Terry Moran Under the Bus After 30 Years Over Accurate “Hater” Tweet About Stephen Miller

By Roger Friedman

The word is, ABC News has thrown Terry Moran under the bus.

They’re severed ties with the much respected journalist after 30 years because of Terry’s Tweet about Trump’s most evil sidekick, Stephen Miller.

Terry tweeted that Miller, who is either Satanic or from the Lizard Planet in another galaxy, is a “world class hater.” (See below.) Terry was correct. Even his relatives have denounced Miller.

ABC says: “We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew. At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

We’re at the point where Trump scares even the mainstream media. It’s very sad. ABC News already caved and paid Trump $15 million for something George Stephanopolous said. There should be a chill in the air at ABC News today. No one is safe.

Moran joined ABC News in 1997 and has won many awards, including the George Foster Peabody Award, the Emmy Award, the Merriman Smith Award from the White House Correspondents’ Association (twice), and the Thurgood Marshall Journalism Award. He’s been a steady, reassuring presence for almost three decades.

Let’s hope we see Terry soon, after gets a break from this viciousness and disloyalty.

Here is Terry’s tweet, since deleted. Finally, someone spoke truth to power. I hope he makes a lot of money on the lecture circuit and writes a great book.

