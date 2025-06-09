Broadway: Darren Criss First “Glee” Cast Member to Get a Tony, “Hamilton” Cast Reunites for All Star Performance

Cynthia Erivo led one of the best Tony Awards shows ever last night, showing off so much versatility and warmth they’ll probably ask her back a couple more times.



The Tony winner and Oscar nominee is set to have a big year after this, aiming toward an Oscar win next winter for “Wicked II.”

Erivo opened the show with a spectacular number, and from there the show never slowed down. In Radio City, I’ve never seen so many thousands of people riveted to the action — and we were there for almost five hours.

The big winners, as I predicted, were “Maybe Happy Ending,” Best Musical, and “Purpose,” Best Play.

Darren Criss became the first ever graduate of the TV show, “Glee,” to win a Tony for Best in a Musical in “Maybe Happy Ending.”

The most gracious note of the night was Tony winner Glenn Close introducing Nicole Scherzinger’s performance from “Sunset Boulevard.” Close won her Tony for the same role. Scherzinger was stunning, and then picked up her own Tony.

Pretty much snubbed were all the Hollywood stars who came to town this season including George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Kieran Culkin, and so on.

The best win was Sarah Snook for “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” She won Best Actress in a Play for her 26 role extravaganza. Snook look a little tired, and you can’t blame her. What she’s doing on stage is Olympian.

A great moment: the original cast of “Hamilton” reuniting for a 10th anniversary “mixtape” performance. Led by Lin Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. the show still packs the same powerful punch as it did a decade ago. The Radio City audience went wild for it.

While I can’t over emphasize how great Erivo was, Jonathan Groff’s Bobby Darin was a big hit, and the cast of “Buena Vista Social Club” was spectacular. The soundtrack album from that show hit the top 20 on iTunes this morning, along with “Maybe” and “Hamilton.” The Tony sold a lot of music overnight!

Smiling big time: “Purpose” star Kara Young, who’s won two of three time. This one was her second in a row. At 55 (she looks 35 tops) Young in an overnight sensation!

Big parties followed, all over town including the main one, held at the Museum of Modern Art, where I found the great Kelli O’Hara, Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks, the cast of “Purpose,” new Tony winner Paul Tazewell, “SNL”s star Cecily Strong — who a had a baby named EmmyLou just two months ago — and Tonys producer Glenn Weiss, who took a victory lap for a job well done!

Over at the Bryant Park Grill, Darren Criss celebrated with his mother, who’d been sitting a few seats away from me in a gorgeous gown. When Criss won, mom jumped fifteen feet in the air. Criss received many hugs from Tony winner and Broadway Star Lea Salonga, who also introduced “MHE” at the show.

It was already way past 1am, but Ben Stiller was there with daughter Ella and her friends. Ella is opening in her first show this week, off Broadway. A new generation of Stillers!

