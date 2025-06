Rod Stewart is really not feeling well.

After canceling a couple of shows earlier this week, Rod the Sod is also postponing four more shows in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe starting tomorrow.

The poor guy is still suffering from the flu. Listen, he’s 80, and he’s got to take care of himself.

No word on the rest of his crew and musicians, or if COVID is involved.

Rod usually has all the luck. He has a Reason to Believe. Let’s hope he’s feeling better soon.