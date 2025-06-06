Friday, June 6, 2025
Pop Fizz: Miley Cyrus Finishes 3rd Place with “Something Beautiful, Morgan Wallen Outsells by 200,000

By Roger Friedman

Miley Cyrus’s “Something Beautiful” really went wrong this week.

The album debuts at number 3 on the charts with just 47,127. Of those sold, CDs and downloads account for 28,000.

Morgan Wallen is number 1 again with 240,534 copies — mostly from streaming — of “I’m the Problem.”

Miley didn’t even sell the most CDs or downloads. The K Pop group called Seventeen finished second over all with total sold 47,646. Their streaming was minimal.

Miley has one single on the charts: “Easy Lover,” at 89. That single should be top 10, just like the other three she’s frittered away.

So what happened? Miley is up her own arse, as they say. Private parties at Chateau Marmont, another private party in New York. No press. She’s come off as elitist and out of touch. There’s no connection with the fans, and they’ve abandoned her.

Does she care? Probably not. At this point she has enough money to live several times over. She said this might be her last album. She’s not Taylor Swift. Or Carole, or Carly, or Joni, or Dolly. They like(d) to make records.

