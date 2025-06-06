Mariah Carey Drops A Piece of a 90s Sounding Song in “Dangerous,” Reaction is Tepid on Charts, Social Media

It’s hard to imagine anyone manages Mariah Carey at this point.

Wealthy beyond reach, Mariah lives on her holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas,” and a handful of concerts per year. Let’s not forget Virgin Records dumped her after “Glitter” and had to pay out $49 million. She’s doing fine.

But Mariah still doesn’t get about making records in 2025. Her new single, “Dangerous,” sounds like something from 2005. It was released last night and hasn’t charted. On YouTube, “Dangerous” has 158,000 views, which is nothing.

The song references Mariah’s career and ex loves, still harping on her marriage to Tommy Mottola. She does use the word “rigamarole,” which is very Long Island.

Mariah is wasting her time and her voice. She could be adding to her legacy with real music. This is just a piffle.