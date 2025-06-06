Friday, June 6, 2025
Donate
Music

Mariah Carey Drops A Piece of a 90s Sounding Song in “Dangerous,” Reaction is Tepid on Charts, Social Media

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s hard to imagine anyone manages Mariah Carey at this point.

Wealthy beyond reach, Mariah lives on her holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas,” and a handful of concerts per year. Let’s not forget Virgin Records dumped her after “Glitter” and had to pay out $49 million. She’s doing fine.

But Mariah still doesn’t get about making records in 2025. Her new single, “Dangerous,” sounds like something from 2005. It was released last night and hasn’t charted. On YouTube, “Dangerous” has 158,000 views, which is nothing.

The song references Mariah’s career and ex loves, still harping on her marriage to Tommy Mottola. She does use the word “rigamarole,” which is very Long Island.

Mariah is wasting her time and her voice. She could be adding to her legacy with real music. This is just a piffle.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com