Listen: Belinda Carlisle Covers the Hollies’ Classic “The Air That I Breathe” from New Album

One of the greatest pop classics is back.

The Go Go’s Belinda Carlisle has covered The Hollies’ “The Air That I Breathe.”

The song was written by Mike Hazlewood of the Hollies and Albert Hammond, released around the time Hammond had a hit with “It Never Rains in California,” circa 1972. Over time, it became Radiohead’s “Creep.”

These are such great songs, they only grow better with time.

Belinda Carlisle is doing what Mariah should do: using her voice to best effect with real songs.

The new album is called “Once Upon a Time in California.” All the songs are classics, including Bacharach and David’s “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” plus “Never My Love,” “Everybody’s Talkin,” and “One (Is the Loneliest Number).”

Who wouldn’t want to hear it? Comes August 29th.