Benson Boone Flips Out on Jimmy Fallon Show: Can Acrobatics Make for a Long Lasting Singing Career?

Pop star Benson Boone flipped out last night on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Boone was there to promote his new album, “American Heart,” which drops on June 19th.

But will all these acrobatics help sustain a singing career? I guess we’re going to find out.

Boone is a good singer and songwriter. But apart from his song, “Beautiful Things,” he’s had trouble finding a new hit. Instead, he keeps doing back flips.



He’s obviously good at them. But he’s having trouble moving beyond “Beautiful Things.”

Indeed, the song he sang last night, “Momma’s Boy,” only got to number 27 on iTunes.

Meanwhile, “Beautiful Things” went up to number 5. It’s been in the top 20 for a year.

Another new single, “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else,” is stuck at 40. A newer single, “Mystical Magical,” got up to number 10. (It’s not his best work.)

Boone, who turned 23 years old this month and a refugee from “American Idol,” is certainly not ready to become an oldies act. He’s also not a circus act. A lot is riding on “American Heart.”