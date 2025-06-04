Oprah Winfrey, Bob Woodward, Cynthia McFadden, Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Headline Gala for Liz Smith’s Literacy Partners

This is an item dedicated to the late Liz Smith, who we lost in 2017 (and nothing has been the same).

Liz once said to me, with Trump elected, “Politics is the new show business.” And wasn’t she right? Liz, who knew Trump well and interviewed him often, would be so appalled by his policies, especially concerning book burning and banning.

But there’s good news.

Liz pushed a group called Literacy Partners into the forefront back in the 1980s. She was introduced to them by the great NBC TV reporter Carol Jenkins. Liz took LP by the lapels and dragged it into the spotlight. She wanted to teach the world to read. Eventually she enlisted her pals designer Arnold Scaasi and his partner, Parker Ladd, to underwrite incredible fundraisers.

On Monday June 9th, Liz, Arnold, and Parker will be beaming from heaven as the special guest and presenter for this year’s gala — at Chelsea Piers — is Oprah Winfrey, whose book clubs have done more for literacy in America than almost anyone over the last 40 years.

The honorees are knockouts. The brilliant Bob Woodward, Neil deGrasse Tyson, book publishing’s Errol McDonald, and veteran TV journalist Cynthia McFadden of ABC and NBC News fame.

In keeping with tradition, the program will bring to life stories that speak to the power of literacy — from overcoming adversity to achieving new dreams. The evening will also include remarks from a Literacy Partners Student – always an important and moving part of the program.

There will also be a tribute to late British best selling novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford. I met Barbara many times. She was not Doris Lessing, but she was an inspiration to millions of women through her many novels including “A Woman of Substance.”

Since 1973, Literacy Partners has provided free, high-quality literacy education to more than 25,000 adults and families through its two-generation approach. Its unique programs empower adults, parents and caregivers to create success for themselves and the children in their care by building adult capabilities and improving child outcomes.

