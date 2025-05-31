Saturday, May 31, 2025
Donate
BusinessMusic

Taylor Swift Bombshell News Sends 15 Albums to Top 100, “Reputation” Returns to Number 1 on iTunes

By Roger Friedman

Share

Hey Donald Trump, You thought Taylor Swif5 wss over?

Yesterday’s bombshell announcement has triggered an avalanche of sales.

Taylor bought back the albums she lost in the Scooter Braun deal. She paid $10 million or more.

The result is the fans have gone crazy! They’ve returned FIFTEEN albums to the top 100. “Reputation” is number 1!

The main single from “Reputation,” called “Look What You Made Me Do,” has also charted this morning. That’s good news for the band Right Said Fred. The song contains a big sample of “I’m Too Sexy for My Shirt.”

Swifties are fiercely loyal. You’d think they have all these downloads and various CDs and LPs. Maybe they stockpile them for the future.

Keep refreshing…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com