Taylor Swift Bombshell News Sends 15 Albums to Top 100, “Reputation” Returns to Number 1 on iTunes

Yesterday’s bombshell announcement has triggered an avalanche of sales.

Taylor bought back the albums she lost in the Scooter Braun deal. She paid $10 million or more.

The result is the fans have gone crazy! They’ve returned FIFTEEN albums to the top 100. “Reputation” is number 1!

The main single from “Reputation,” called “Look What You Made Me Do,” has also charted this morning. That’s good news for the band Right Said Fred. The song contains a big sample of “I’m Too Sexy for My Shirt.”

Swifties are fiercely loyal. You’d think they have all these downloads and various CDs and LPs. Maybe they stockpile them for the future.

