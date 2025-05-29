Thursday, May 29, 2025
Jake Tapper Tapped Out: Anti-Biden Book First Week Sales A Bust After Non Stop CNN Shilling

By Roger Friedman

Jake Tapper has been yapping about Joe Biden for two solid weeks.

CNN has allowed him to excoriate Biden 24/7, carrying on incessantly with few quoted sources that Biden was incompetent during his presidency.

Biden’s book, “Original Sin,” with Alex Thompson has had more publicity than any book of recent memory thanks to CNN’s collaboration.

But now come the disappointing sales.

53,737 print units sold, per Circana BookScan for the first week.

That’s not good news. That’s about 1/10th of the people who watch Tapper’s nightly show.

On Amazon, the book has held on to the number 3 spot. But today it’s starting to drop.

By comparison: Bob Woodward’s book “Fear: Trump in the White House” sold 1.1 million copies in its first week.

No one will be happier about this news than Tapper’s critics on social media. They are horrified by the book.

I’m more unhappy about Tapper lying all year about writing a stealth book about a subject he was covering in real time. It’s totally unprofessional. He would only have been rooting for Biden to look bad in the famous debate last June, as well as all other times. It was to his advantage.

Billy Joel Illness Will Sadly Keep Him from Attending Tribeca Film Fest Opening For His HBO Documentary

CNN should be embarrassed but they won’t be. They are so desperate for ratings they are now featuring interviews with fringe witnesses in the Diddy trial. But the Tapper experience has been a bust. It wasn’t worth it.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

