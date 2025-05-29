Jake Tapper Tapped Out: Anti-Biden Book First Week Sales A Bust After Non Stop CNN Shilling

Jake Tapper has been yapping about Joe Biden for two solid weeks.

CNN has allowed him to excoriate Biden 24/7, carrying on incessantly with few quoted sources that Biden was incompetent during his presidency.

Biden’s book, “Original Sin,” with Alex Thompson has had more publicity than any book of recent memory thanks to CNN’s collaboration.

But now come the disappointing sales.

53,737 print units sold, per Circana BookScan for the first week.

That’s not good news. That’s about 1/10th of the people who watch Tapper’s nightly show.

On Amazon, the book has held on to the number 3 spot. But today it’s starting to drop.

By comparison: Bob Woodward’s book “Fear: Trump in the White House” sold 1.1 million copies in its first week.

No one will be happier about this news than Tapper’s critics on social media. They are horrified by the book.

I’m more unhappy about Tapper lying all year about writing a stealth book about a subject he was covering in real time. It’s totally unprofessional. He would only have been rooting for Biden to look bad in the famous debate last June, as well as all other times. It was to his advantage.

CNN should be embarrassed but they won’t be. They are so desperate for ratings they are now featuring interviews with fringe witnesses in the Diddy trial. But the Tapper experience has been a bust. It wasn’t worth it.