EXCLUSIVE Jake Tapper Ratings Fall to 387K Thursday as CNN Viewers Reject Biden Trash Talk, Book Promotion

CNN may soon regret backing Jake Tapper and his book, “Original Sin.”

I reported exclusively this week that Tapper’s ratings had fallen precipitously in the last week as he promoted the book that bashes Joe Biden 24/7. (Other outlets then helped themselves to that story, natch.)

I also reported exclusively that sales of “Original Sin” were just 53K in its first week — not the blockbuster Tapper and co. had hoped for.

Now I can tell you that two nights ago, Tapper’s ratings fell wildly, to an average of 387,000.

The first hour of “The Lead” yielded 415,000 viewers. The second hour scratched up just 360,000.

Tapper was crushed at 5pm by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, with over 1 million. At 6pm, MSNBC’s Ari Melber took him down with 945,000 viewers.

Wallace and Melber each beat Tapper in key age demo share as well.

CNN viewers are sick of the non stop shilling by Tapper and other network personalities who have beaten a dead horse into dust over unsourced Biden criticism.

And what does Biden say? He told reporters this week of Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson: “I can beat the hell out of both of them.”