EXCLUSIVE Jake Tapper Ratings Fall to 387K Thursday as CNN Viewers Reject Biden Trash Talk, Book Promotion

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Former U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to the opening of "Othello" on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

CNN may soon regret backing Jake Tapper and his book, “Original Sin.”

I reported exclusively this week that Tapper’s ratings had fallen precipitously in the last week as he promoted the book that bashes Joe Biden 24/7. (Other outlets then helped themselves to that story, natch.)

I also reported exclusively that sales of “Original Sin” were just 53K in its first week — not the blockbuster Tapper and co. had hoped for.

Now I can tell you that two nights ago, Tapper’s ratings fell wildly, to an average of 387,000.

The first hour of “The Lead” yielded 415,000 viewers. The second hour scratched up just 360,000.

Tapper was crushed at 5pm by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, with over 1 million. At 6pm, MSNBC’s Ari Melber took him down with 945,000 viewers.

Wallace and Melber each beat Tapper in key age demo share as well.

CNN viewers are sick of the non stop shilling by Tapper and other network personalities who have beaten a dead horse into dust over unsourced Biden criticism.

And what does Biden say? He told reporters this week of Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson: “I can beat the hell out of both of them.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

