Thursday, May 29, 2025
Billy Joel Illness Will Sadly Keep Him from Attending Tribeca Film Fest Opening For His HBO Documentary

By Roger Friedman

EXCLUSIVE We are all rooting for Billy Joel’s speedy recovery from his recent illness.

Billy has been diagnosed with fluid on the brain, and is currently receiving treatment including physical therapy.

But the other bad news is that we won’t be seeing Billy in public for a while. He’s already cancelled all of his shows through the year and into 2026. An indefatigable performer, Billy is sure to be back on stage and better than ever.

The illness, however, is bad news for the Tribeca Film Festival. Billy was set to appear at the Fest’s opening night on June 4th, where they will debut a new HBO documentary about him. “And So It Goes,” directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, is sure to be a banger.

Billy might have also performed at the opening night since it’s being held at the Beacon Theater.

Imagine the hero’s welcome if he surprised the Beacon audience. But it’s not going to happen. Instead, he’ll get a thundering standing ovation in his absence.

The Beacon show is sold out, but there are three more screenings that follow through the Fest at theaters around town. Check the festival site.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

