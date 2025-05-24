Saturday, May 24, 2025
Jake Tapper Can’t Get Ratings Up for TV Show Despite 24/7 CNN All Day Shilling for Biden Attack Book

By Roger Friedman

Jake Tapper can’t seem to get it up — ratingswise — since his Biden attack book was released.

Tapper’s CNN show, “The Lead” actually got 1.1 million viewers back on March 18th. That’s his peak over the last three months.

On May 2nd, six days before Tapper started promoting his book, “Original Sin,” he was down to 462,000. To say he was flailing is an understatement.

The 24/7 shilling of the book by CNN began on Wednesday, May 8th. That was the day the wheelchair story went viral, followed by George Clooney’s claim that Biden didn’t recognize him last year at a fundraiser.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tapper spiked at 740,000 viewers. Throwing Biden under the bus and backing up over him did the trick. Initially viewers were fascinated. The book fuels the hate of right wingers toward Biden. It gives Democrats a reason for Trump winning.

It took a few days to let what Tapper had done to Biden sink in. By May 14th, Tapper was back to 515,000. On Tuesday this week Tapper’s numbers rose slightly to 570,000 as he and the network continued to scapegoat Biden mercilessly.

CNN viewers are not happy with the situation. A quick search of Twitter comes up with tens of dozens of complaints about Tapper’s character assassination of Biden. “Original Sin” is a hit, but not with Tapper’s viewers. He’s been appearing on conservative radio and podcasts constantly stoking the Fox News crowd. At this point, CNN would be better off to let him join the rival right wing network.

PS Jimmy Kimmel isn’t too pleased with Tapper, either. Kimmel canceled his show with Tapper as a guest on Monday using the excuse that his daughter was giving birth. The next night Kimmel apologized just to guest Seth Rogen but didn’t even mention Tapper.

