Friday, May 23, 2025
governmentLawPolitics

New Kennedy Center Chief Richard Grenell in Hot Water Over Blindsiding White House After Using Private Plane for “Rescue”

By Roger Friedman

Ric Grenell is known us currently as the man wrecking the Kennedy Center.

But apparently he’s now in hot water with The White House and Donald Trump.

Two days ago Grenell used a private plane to fly to Antigua and pick up a released US Army officer who was being held in Venezuela.

Joe St. Clair is the the name of the US Air Force veteran who’d been held in Venezuela. For some reason, the island resort of Antigua was where Grenell had to secretly negotiate his release. Why he used a private plane remains a mystery.

Grenell, according to the New York Post and Axios, is up to his ears in oil licenses with Venezuela with Chevron. Just the mention of Chevron should make everyone’s ears prick up. They’ve engulfed and devoured most of South America with dirty dealings over oil and accessible water.

Grenell seems to have his fingers in a lot of pies. Named the head of the Kennedy Center by Trump after he took over as CEO, Grenell has overseen the firing of most Kennedy Center employees. The result is that dozens of performers have cancelled their performances at the Center.

Grenell is now talking about bringing in non-union shows to the Center — if their casts will even perform. The union cast of “Les Miserables” is refusing to perform on June 11th at a Trump fundraiser. Grenell has hired a newly elected Republican State Committeeman from Palm Beach county — who he endorsed– to take RSVPS for the party. Tickets go up to $2 million.

Back in the Nixon era, an episode like this would turn to be part of a bigger scandal. No one would guess it when it happened, but later it would be a jigsaw puzzle piece.

The best part is that Grenell bragged about it on Twitter, and showed pictures of the plane, etc.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

