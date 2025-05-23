New Kennedy Center Chief Richard Grenell in Hot Water Over Blindsiding White House After Using Private Plane for “Rescue”

Ric Grenell is known us currently as the man wrecking the Kennedy Center.

But apparently he’s now in hot water with The White House and Donald Trump.

Two days ago Grenell used a private plane to fly to Antigua and pick up a released US Army officer who was being held in Venezuela.

Joe St. Clair is the the name of the US Air Force veteran who’d been held in Venezuela. For some reason, the island resort of Antigua was where Grenell had to secretly negotiate his release. Why he used a private plane remains a mystery.

Grenell, according to the New York Post and Axios, is up to his ears in oil licenses with Venezuela with Chevron. Just the mention of Chevron should make everyone’s ears prick up. They’ve engulfed and devoured most of South America with dirty dealings over oil and accessible water.

Grenell seems to have his fingers in a lot of pies. Named the head of the Kennedy Center by Trump after he took over as CEO, Grenell has overseen the firing of most Kennedy Center employees. The result is that dozens of performers have cancelled their performances at the Center.

Grenell is now talking about bringing in non-union shows to the Center — if their casts will even perform. The union cast of “Les Miserables” is refusing to perform on June 11th at a Trump fundraiser. Grenell has hired a newly elected Republican State Committeeman from Palm Beach county — who he endorsed– to take RSVPS for the party. Tickets go up to $2 million.

Back in the Nixon era, an episode like this would turn to be part of a bigger scandal. No one would guess it when it happened, but later it would be a jigsaw puzzle piece.

The best part is that Grenell bragged about it on Twitter, and showed pictures of the plane, etc.