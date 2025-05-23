Friday, May 23, 2025
Movie Biz: A24 Closes Documentary Division A Year After $75 Mil Investment from Jared Kushner’s Brother

By Roger Friedman

A24 is facing some trouble.

Today the standalone indie film company announced its closing their documentary division. Five talented people are out on the street.

A24 announced a $75 million investment last year from Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared, the same Jared who’s Donald Trump’s son in law. The same Jared who’s made billions off the Trump presidency.

But A24 is also a company that has incredibly branding and unique publicity for films that make no money. Their top ever box office is $84 million for the disliked “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Last year they released “Babygirl” and “Queer,” neither of which did very well. “Queer” doesn’t even appear on their list of top 25 films despite starring Daniel Craig. Another film absent from that list is Ari Aster’s “Beau is Afraid,” which was unwatchable. So they’re releasing Aster’s new film, “Eddington,” which was panned in Cannes.

I’m not sure anyone at A24 reads the scripts. Their number 25 film of all time is “Th Brutalist,” which made $16.2 million and cost at least twice that secure an Oscar for Adrien Brody.

Losing the documentary division is disappointing. They released some good films like the Michael J. Fox doc, “Still.” But they also gave us Steve McQueen’s four snooze fest about Amsterdam during WWII called “Occupied City.” Total box office was $152,934. Even people in the Netherlands skipped it.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

