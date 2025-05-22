Thursday, May 22, 2025
UPDATE: New Grandpa Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Seth Rogen for Canceling Show, Not Anti-Biden Author Jake Tapper (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

Jimmy Kimmel canceled his Monday night show because his daughter, Kate, gave birth at the exact moment of taping.

Also, Kimmel was happy to get rid of guest CNN right wing personality Jake Tapper, who was promoting his anti-Biden book.

Need proof? In the monologue below, at 5:00, Kimmel apologizes only to pal Seth Rogen, who was also supposed to be a guest. No mention of Tapper.

The monologue, by the way, is hilarious. Jimmy offers a video from the waiting room of him talking to his famous Aunt Chippie. Eagle eyed viewers will notice that off screen, Jimmy’s beard has a big white spot that is obviously colored in every night when he’s on stage.

We can all relate!

