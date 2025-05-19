“Sesame Street” Saved By Netflix for PBS Same Day Showing, Streamer Endorses Public Broadcasting

“Sesame Street” will have a 56th season. On PBS and Netflix.

The streamer is rescuing the famed learning show, putting it on their platform and giving PBS day and date access.

This is an implicit endorsement for pubic broadcasting which will probably drive Trump insane this morning.

The streamer is providing a new, qualified headwriter and has suggested some format changes.

But otherwise, “Sesame Street” will look mostly the same and continue to do what Trump doesn’t like — educate!

It’s a win win!

The move to Netflix is also a slight rebuke of Warner Bros. Discovery. HBO had picked up rights to “Sesame Street” in 2015 and it ran there until last year. In December, however, HBO dropped the show and it was in limbo.

“Sesame Street” is so popular around the world that it can’t even be summarized here. It was created by the Children’s Television Workshop, which also produced The Electric Company.

The show was the brainchild of Joan Ganz Cooney, who is now 95 years old, along with Lloyd Morrisett Jr. The original music was by Joe Raposo, who wrote the smash hit, “Sing,” for the show. Jim Henson’s Muppets launched from the series that taught kids to read, spell, do some math and pick up the first steps of history.

Hundreds of celebrities have performed on “Sesame Street” over the last almost six decades. Expect Netflix to help funnel many many more, in addition to the central cast and of course Big Bird.