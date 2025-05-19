CBS News Chief Is Out (Again) As “Evening News” Continues to Flounder, “60 Minutes” Controversies Continue

Three weeks ago, “60 Minutes” editor in chief Bill Owens stepped down from his job.

Now CBS News chief Wendy McMahon, as expected, has left the building, too.

She says in a statement: “It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership. I have spent the last few months shoring up our businesses and making sure the right leaders are in place; and I have no doubt they will continue to set the standard.”

Again, this was not a surprise. “60 Minutes” is still being sued by Donald Trump. Fierce advocates of the network do not want to settle, but Paramount owner Shari Redstone will probably cave since the company is being bought by David Ellison, whose father, Larry, is a Trump buddy.

McMahon might have had a fighting chance but she lost internal goodwill when she replaced Norah O’Donnell and an excellent CBS Evening News team with chaos.

The new CBS Evening News is a miss — and a mess. Anchored by John Dickinson and Maurice DuBois, the program is basically unwatchable. They barely cover the news of the day, and their set looks claustrophobic. O’Donnell, meanwhile, is doing gangbusters at “60 Minutes,” which wrapped their own season last night with terrific pieces.

So far no replacement has been for Owens, but I told you last month Taryn Simon is the likeliest successor.

CBS and Redstone must not settle with Trump, it can’t be reiterated too many times. ABC did this with Trump over George Stephanopolous. It was a huge mistake.

Maybe now that Journalism won the Preakness on Saturday, CBS will feel encouraged to stand its ground!