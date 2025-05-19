Monday, May 19, 2025
Biden Granddaughter Slams Jake Tapper Book: “Unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists”

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Former U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to the opening of "Othello" on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, is on the war path.

She’s slamming Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book, “Original Sin” in which the authors make a case for the former president to be feeble and out of it.

It’s ridiculous. But CNN has embraced the book and everyone on the network is shilling for it. Embarrassing.

Naomi says: Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self promoting journalists out to make a quick buck.”

Meantime, not a word of concern about Biden since his cancer diagnosis from either author. And Trumpers — including idiot son Donald Jr — suggesting the diagnosis is just a cover for synpathy for Biden.

Trump Jr is so stupid, he wondered how Dr. Jill Biden, who is not a medical doctor, could have missed “Stage 5″ cancer. There”s no such thing.

Unbelievable.

