The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Slows Up on Second Day, Drops 40%, Critics Hate It, Sells No Records

As I noted yesterday, The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is a bust.

The movie by the pop star started strong on Thursday night with $1.65 million.

On Friday, the movie went from Hurry Up to Slow Down, falling 40% and doing only $850,000 in business.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the ranking is only 13%. Critics hate it. Audiences aren’t thrilled. Just 73% of them had any interest in it.

How did Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega get mixed up in this mess?

The movie’s arrival has not sold a single album or single either, and this was supposed to be the companion to the album of the same name. The Weeknd has no records on any chart.

So, now what? Lionsgate has “Hurry Up” in over 2,000 theaters and they are empty.

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd has a great voice and usually makes popular records. But starting with the HBO series, “The Idol,” he’s squandered a lot of good will.

Time for Abel to move on, and get back to what works.