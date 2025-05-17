Saturday, May 17, 2025
Donate
MoviesMusic

The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Slows Up on Second Day, Drops 40%, Critics Hate It, Sells No Records

By Roger Friedman

Share

As I noted yesterday, The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is a bust.

The movie by the pop star started strong on Thursday night with $1.65 million.

On Friday, the movie went from Hurry Up to Slow Down, falling 40% and doing only $850,000 in business.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the ranking is only 13%. Critics hate it. Audiences aren’t thrilled. Just 73% of them had any interest in it.

How did Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega get mixed up in this mess?

The movie’s arrival has not sold a single album or single either, and this was supposed to be the companion to the album of the same name. The Weeknd has no records on any chart.

So, now what? Lionsgate has “Hurry Up” in over 2,000 theaters and they are empty.

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd has a great voice and usually makes popular records. But starting with the HBO series, “The Idol,” he’s squandered a lot of good will.

Time for Abel to move on, and get back to what works.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com