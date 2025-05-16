Friday, May 16, 2025
Trump Diverts Attention from Saudi Trip, Qatar Plane with Swipe at Taylor Swift: “No Longer Hot!”

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump is desperate to divert people away from his shenanigans abroad.

So today he wrote on social media: Has anyone noticed that, since I said “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” she’s no longer “HOT?”

He also thinks he was responsible for the choosing of the new Pope.

Swift is enjoying her life after two or three years of insane popularity and financial success. Trump thinks her absence from the stage right now is because he said he hated her.

This will rile the Swifties, who would be better sending their hate to him over accepting a $400 million plane from Qatar, parading around Saudi Arabia, taking pictures with killers, and at home, trying to destroy the core underpinnings of democracy.

Also, Donnie, just a note: Swift has sold 3.1 million albums since January 1st without any new releases or publicity.

