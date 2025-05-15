Rumor: CNN May Broadcast George Clooney’s Stage Version of “Good Night and Good Luck” After it Closes

Exclusive: George Clooney’s Tony nominated play closes June 8th after making millions of dollars on Broadway. Like three or four million a week. Tickets are running $900 a seat.

Now “Good Night and Good Luck” — the stage version — may get a new lease on life after it closes. I’m told there’s a chance it will air on CNN as a nighttime special sometime next month.

Clooney and the writing of the play have both been nominated for Tony Awards.

If this comes to pass, it won’t be a surprise. Clooney and CNN are already pretty cozy as the actor seems to be the source for a headline making anecdote in Jake Tapper’s new book about Joe Biden. Tapper was in the audience on opening night.

Just ten days ago, Wolf Blitzer posted a rave about the play on Twitter X.

It’s a good idea, too. CNN needs viewers desperately. A Sunday night showing of the just closed theatrical experience would bring them in.

My sources say meetings are going on as we speak. The play has not yet been filmed for posterity. But that can happen very quickly.

