HBO Max is Coming Back Since No One Ever Got “MAX” Name for Warner Bros. Streaming Service

HBO Max is alive!

Warner Bros. is reversing course and naming its streaming service, MAX, with its old moniker.

It’s like Classic Coke.

Now HBO Max will once again stream the shows of HBO and originals.

MAX sounded like it was something to with Mad Max, or the name Woody Allen and Tony Roberts used for each other in “Annie Hall.”

David Zaslav, the quixotic owner of Warner Bros. Discovery, said in part: “The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

HBO is locked in battle with Netflix, Apple, Amazon, FX, Hulu, etc for subscriptions.

Meantime, HBO is headed to some nice Emmy nominations this year for “Hacks,” “The Last of Us,” and so on despite the shows’ current seasons considered ‘off’ by fans.