Tom Cruise Grandiosity Sends Him to Roof of BFI Theater in London to Promote Three Hour “Mission Impossible”

By Roger Friedman

Who’s that guy on the roof?

There was Tom Cruise yesterday on the roof of the BFI Theater in London.

What was he doing there? Promoting the three hour “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning.”

Neighbors posted videos asking what the heck was happening, not for Tom’s safety but for the grandiosity of the moment. It was an over the top moment emblematic of the movie which opens in Cannes in just few hours.

What’s next? Helicoptering into the Palais du Cinema? Skydiving over Lincoln Center for this Sunday night’s premiere?

Reviews today at 4pm. Social reactions on all platforms now.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

