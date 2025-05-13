Tom Cruise Grandiosity Sends Him to Roof of BFI Theater in London to Promote Three Hour “Mission Impossible”

Who’s that guy on the roof?

There was Tom Cruise yesterday on the roof of the BFI Theater in London.

What was he doing there? Promoting the three hour “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning.”

Neighbors posted videos asking what the heck was happening, not for Tom’s safety but for the grandiosity of the moment. It was an over the top moment emblematic of the movie which opens in Cannes in just few hours.

What’s next? Helicoptering into the Palais du Cinema? Skydiving over Lincoln Center for this Sunday night’s premiere?

Reviews today at 4pm. Social reactions on all platforms now.