Trump Trying to Upstage Bidens on “The View” This Morning with Anticlimactic UK Trade Announcement

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will make their first joint appearance since the election this morning on “‘The View.”

The ABC show airs live at 11am.

As soon as that announcement was made, bitter and jealous Donald Trump started teasing his own showstopper for this morning at 10am.

Alas, it’s anticlimactic. It’s not a trade truce with China or Canada. It’s not an apology for tanking the stock market or insulting allies. It’s not a concession on violent and harsh immigration policies. He’s not backing off his idiotic tariff on foreign films. Or giving the Kennedy Center back to multicultural artists. No news on Gaza, the war he said he’d end on Day One.

No, he’s made a deal with the United Kingdom to pull back on tariffs. There will be some modifications with Britain, but a 10% tariff will remain in place.

The Trump news will no doubt take up an hour at 10am. But even if he starts late, I predict ABC will switch to “The View” by 11.

Trump is obsessed with Joe Biden. Every answer he gives is a vicious, schoolyard swipe at the former president. Trump is basically a child, a mean one who should be in detention every afternoon. His constant Biden attacks are pitiful. This is because he knows Biden left him a great economy that he’s destroyed. And still he blames three months of disaster on Biden.

We’ll be watching “The View.”