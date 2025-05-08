Thursday, May 8, 2025
Law

Trump Embarrasses Himself Choosing Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro, Named in Network $787 Mil Lawsuit, as Acting DA in Washington DC

By Roger Friedman

On Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong used to send up Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as a lush, drunk on box wine.

In real life, Pirro often seemed drunk on the air. She rapidly became a laughingstock.

Now Donald Trump — in an effort to stock his appointments with the worst possible people — has made Pirro Acting DA in Washington, DC. It’s a pay back for Pirro unconditionally supporting Trump all these years.

The good news is, she’s off the air. For now.

In New York, before her ascension to Fox News, Pirro was well known to us as the DA in Westchester county after serving a three year term as a judge. She had sketchy career before taking a job as a low rent Judy Judy on TV.

Pirro’s husband, Albert, has always been in trouble. Early in the marriage he fathered a child with another woman. He denied paternity at first but eventually he gave in.

They eventually divorced after he was found guilty of conspiracy, tax evasion, and filing a false tax return for hiding over $1 million in personal income as business expenses between 1988 and 1997. It was 23 counts all together. He spent 17 months in jail.

In November 2017, Jeanine ran afoul of the law when she was charged with speeding for driving 119 miles per hour in upstate New York.

More recently, she was named in the voting machine company lawsuit that cost Fox News $787 million. She repeated all the lies about election tampering, loudly.

As with Trump, New Yorkers know the story. She’s a clown and a disgrace. I knew her a little at Fox News, where she was a Roger Ailes favorite.

I fear for the people of Washington, DC. They’re going to have a tough time unless Pirro really screws up publicly and has to be removed. That’s always a possibility.

This is a travesty.

