The New Pope is First American Ever, Robert Prevost, from Chicago, Will Be Known as Leo XIV

The new pope has been named by the Conclave.

Right now in Vatican square, Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost, is speaking. He’s first American ever to be named Pope.

He will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Prevost is 69 years old, and will make for an exciting future of the Catholic church.

Now, just watch American celebrities flocking to meet him. The Americanization of the Vatican has begun.

The magnitude of naming the Pope can’t be underestimated. Every television network in the world is focused on what is happening right now.