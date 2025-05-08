Thursday, May 8, 2025
Joe Biden Says on “The View” Trump’s First 100 Days “Worst Any President’s Ever Had”: “Honesty is Not His Strong Point”

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Former U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to the opening of "Othello" on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Joe Biden got a rousing standing ovation on The View this morning.

He immediately said he was writing a book “like 6,000 people are.” He said it was a presidential memoir, and that he’d been told he had to write it within a year of leaving office.

He turned to the ladies on The View and joked Will you help me?

Biden also said Donald Trump has had the worst 100 days of any president, “the worst any president’s first ever had.” He added; “Honesty is not his strong point.”

