Television

“Yellowstone” Lives! CBS Spin Off Features Luke Grimes Returning as Kayce Dutton as a Montana Marshal on the Old Ranch

By Roger Friedman

“Yellowstone” lives!

The first sequel to the original show has turned up as a CBS series.

“Y: Marshals” is the worst title I can think for a show about Kayce Dutton and his family sticking around the Montana ranch.

CBS says Kayce, played again by Luke Grimes, combines his skills as “a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Kayce gave away the Dutton Ranch at the end of “Yellowstone,” but apparently he kept an acre for himself and his family.

The show will air Sundays at 9pm on CBS, not Paramount. It’s not clear if Taylor Sheridan will be involved.

So what happens to Kayce’s sister, Beth, and her husband, Rip, played respectively by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser? Will they get their own spin off? Will there be cross over episodes? This can’t be the end of branding “Yellowstone.” I mean brand marketing, not branding the cows.

Don’t worry. Paramount and CBS haven’t even begun to wrangle all the life out of “Yellowstone.”

PS This is the show that “The Equalizer” was canceled for. Better be worth it!

Roger Friedman
