“Grey’s Anatomy” Rises in Slightly Total Viewers But Key Age Demo Falls Stunning 14% from Last Week

By Roger Friedman

The continuing saga of “Grey’s Anatomy” continues.

Last Thursday’s episode rose slightly, by 8.13% from the previous week. That’s a little improvement, with 2.085 million total viewers. It’s still one of the lowest of the season.

More worrisome is the key demo dropped 13.64% to just 190,000 of those two million. That tied a low for the season. The first two episodes of this had 300,000 people watching between 18 and 49. A third of them are gone.

“Grey’s” has been renewed for Season 22, but at this rate they should really start writing a big finale in which Patrick Dempsey is revealed to be alive, and Katherine Heigl bombs the hospital.

