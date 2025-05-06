Bebe Neuwirth Kicks Off the Nominees Party for Broadway’s Chita Rivera Awards

Last night, at the great Bond 45 restaurant in the theater district, in a roomful of notable talent from this year’s great shows, the late legend Chita Rivera would have felt quite at home.

The occasion: to announce the nominees for the Chita Rivera Award, honoring choreographers, dance ensembles, and featured dancers on stage and on screen. The Awards presentation is scheduled for May 19.

Kicking off the evening, Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth quoted Chita: “There’s nowhere I’d rather be than in a roomful of dancers.”

Veteran columnist Michael Musto introduced me to Donna McKechnie, the Tony winning star dancer of the landmark dance musical, “A Chorus Line”, now on the nominating committee.

I asked her, ‘Is it cheeky to ask which shows you like the most this season?’ She whispered yes, it is, and noted, she liked “Just in Time” a lot.

And then, on cue, Jonathan Groff, star of “Just in Time. descended the stairs. His role as hitmaker Bobby Darin is nominated for Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway show, as are the dancers for Best Ensemble in a Broadway show. Even a movie Groff is in, “A Nice Indian Boy,” is nominated for Outstanding Choreography in a Feature Film. “You’re the heartthrob, I venture,” to wit he grins, Imagine that.

For Outstanding Ensemble “Just in Time” competes with A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Death Becomes Her, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Smash, Boop! The Musical, and already a fan favorite, Buena Vista Social Club. Dancers Carlos Falu and Angelica Beliard enthused about their show: “Come see us backstage.” They are nominated for Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway show.

Nominated choreographers, Christopher Gattelli from “Death Becomes Her” and Joshua Bergasse from “Smash” spoke to me about the challenges and joys of working on these productions. Gattelli had to work out the intricate Megan Hilty falling down a flight of stairs from the “Death” script.

Bergasse had to collaborate with the multi-Tony winning Susan Stroman, a choreographer/ director. He had created the dance for the hit television show Smash, and “Stro” in her role as the Broadway musical’s director merely sat on his shoulder for him to bounce ideas to. They seemed to agree on everything.

I sat with a sample group from the “Boop”’s” ensemble: Courtney Arango, Gabriella Sorrentino, Nina LaFarga, and Lawrence Alexander, munching on pepperoni pizza and sauteed broccoli rabe. It’s hard not to exude about a musical featuring a song called the “Patron Saint of Short Women.”

“I’ll remember that,” said the star, Tony nominated Jasmine Amy Rogers. Did she know about Betty Boop growing up? She made her mom buy her a doll when they were at Universal Studios. “She was in my life, but now she’s much more.”

The Chita Rivera Awards take place on Monday, May 19th at the NYU Skirball Center with an all-star roster in the audience including Ben Vereen (Pippin), Donna Murphy (Passion), Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Savion Glover (Bring in ‘da Noise…), Tituss Burgess (Oh, Mary!), Stephanie Pope (Fosse), Nathan Lee Graham (Mid-Century Modern), Joy Woods (Gypsy), Vy Higginsen (Mama, I Want to Sing!), Ahmaya Knoelle Higginson (Mama, I Want to Sing!), and Chita Rivera Award Nominees: Jonathan Groff (Just In Time), Robyn Hurder (Smash), Josh Bergasse (Smash), Warren Carlyle (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical), Shannon Lewis (Just In Time), David Neumann (Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics Choice Award Honoree for his Choreography in Swept Away), and more.

Here are the nominees:

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Patricia Delgado / Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Shannon Lewis, Just In Time

Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical

Rickey Tripp / DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Angélica Beliard, Buena Vista Social Club

Kevin Csolak, Gypsy

Carlos Falú, Buena Vista Social Club

DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Robyn Hurder, Smash

Héctor Juan Maisonet, Buena Vista Social Club

Ilda Mason, Buena Vista Social Club

Marielys Molina, Buena Vista Social Club

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Boop! The Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Just In Time

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Smash

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM

A Nice Indian Boy, Choreographers: Ziana D’Mello, Breanna English, Christian Lagasse

Emilia Perez, Choreographer: Damien Jalet

Sh’ma: A Story of Survival, Choreographer: Suki John

Snow White, Choreographer: Mandy Moore

Wicked, Part 1, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY

A Resilient Man, Director: Stephane Carrel

Better Man, Director: Michael Gracey

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Director: Bruce David Klein

Two Roads, Director: Susan Wittenberg

Who Cares About Pal Frenak, Director: Gloria Halasz