Armie Hammer, Famous Non Cannibal, Announces Fake Film Project with Safdie Brothers: “Persona Non Grata”

By Roger Friedman

Armie Hammer, famous being labeled a cannibal, made an announcement yesterday.

With his career in tatters, Armie posted news of either a documentary or a narrative film called “Persona Non Grata.” He announced it tonight on Instagram. He said it would be made by Josh and Benny Safdie.

What is real? No.

Hammer escaped to the Cayman Islands but is back looking for work in Hollywood. He is Persona Non Grata. As he acknowledges, no one wants anything to do with him. How will he overcome that? He’s got a podcast and has picked up parts in B films. But maybe this film will do the trick and bring him back from the dead.

The movie does sound tasty. But it’s also kind of sad that Hammer published this post. He’s going to have to get real at some point.

