Legendary Suzanne Vega, the OG Taylor-Lana-Billie, Drops Hit Song-Filled 1st Album in Over a Decade

Her name is not Luka.

It’s Suzanne Vega. The New York rock-pop-folk star has dropped her first album in 10 years. It’s full of hits, of course.

Vega came to us in the mid 80s after the Carly-Carole-Joni era. She was a very astute heir to the female singer songwriter genre, and she really lasted. Now she’s a prototype for Taylor-Billie-Lana and all the new players in the field.

Among Suzanne’s hits were the immortal, “Luka,” plus “Marlene on the Wall.” And she wrote “Tom’s Diner,” such a transcendent record that it became one of the most sampled records of all time.

At one point, a compilation of “Tom’s Diner” covers was released to acclaim. It included the “Tom’s Diner” version of the “I Dream of Jeannie” theme song.

Suzanne’s last album came in 2014, so the new “Flying with Angels” is a pleasant surprise. About a year ago she told me at a dinner that “FLying” was on its way. What she didn’t tell me is that it would lead with the hilarious rockin’ punk neo-B52s “Rats,” which deserves to be a cult hit, especially in New York.



“Flying” is so rich with great songs that the next single, “Chambermaid,” interpolating Bob Dylan’s “I Want You,” is just a beginning. I’m already in love with “Alley,” “Galway,” and “Lucinda.” This is not a quiet collection. It’s a happily noisy reclaiming of a crown.



