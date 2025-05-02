Friday, May 2, 2025
Legendary Suzanne Vega, the OG Taylor-Lana-Billie, Drops Hit Song-Filled 1st Album in Over a Decade

By Roger Friedman

Her name is not Luka.

It’s Suzanne Vega. The New York rock-pop-folk star has dropped her first album in 10 years. It’s full of hits, of course.

Vega came to us in the mid 80s after the Carly-Carole-Joni era. She was a very astute heir to the female singer songwriter genre, and she really lasted. Now she’s a prototype for Taylor-Billie-Lana and all the new players in the field.

Among Suzanne’s hits were the immortal, “Luka,” plus “Marlene on the Wall.” And she wrote “Tom’s Diner,” such a transcendent record that it became one of the most sampled records of all time.

At one point, a compilation of “Tom’s Diner” covers was released to acclaim. It included the “Tom’s Diner” version of the “I Dream of Jeannie” theme song.

Suzanne’s last album came in 2014, so the new “Flying with Angels” is a pleasant surprise. About a year ago she told me at a dinner that “FLying” was on its way. What she didn’t tell me is that it would lead with the hilarious rockin’ punk neo-B52s “Rats,” which deserves to be a cult hit, especially in New York.

“Flying” is so rich with great songs that the next single, “Chambermaid,” interpolating Bob Dylan’s “I Want You,” is just a beginning. I’m already in love with “Alley,” “Galway,” and “Lucinda.” This is not a quiet collection. It’s a happily noisy reclaiming of a crown.


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

