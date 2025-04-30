Streisand Duets Album — SCOOPED Here — Officially Announced, with McCartney, Sting, Dylan, Mariah & Ariana, Hozier (Hear First Single)

Barbra Streisand’s next album of duets is coming next month.

Readers of this site know all about it because I’ve announced it exclusively over the last year.

“The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two” has been scooped here many times.

This column has told you exclusively in the past that Paul McCartney, Sting, James Taylor, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, Bob Dylan, and Seal are featured on the album.

“Secret” is produced by Peter Asher, famous for all of James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt’s hits.

The first single is a cover of Roberta Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” with Hozier.

This album showcases Barbra singing contemporary pop songs since the 70s when she recorded “Stoney End” with the late Richard Perry.

The lyric video is below, and after that, click on the highlighted links to see my original stories.

1. “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” with Hozier

2. “My Valentine” with Paul McCartney

3. “To Lose You Again” with Sam Smith

4. “The Very Thought of You” with Bob Dylan

5. “Letter to my 13-year-old Self” with Laufey

6. “One Heart, One Voice” with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

7. “I Love Us” with Tim McGraw

8. “Secret O’ Life” with James Taylor

9. “Fragile” with Sting

10. “Where Do I Go From You?” with Josh Groban

11. “Love Will Survive” with Seal